Adams County commissioners vote to opt out of Tri-County school mask requirement

DENVER – The Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday morning to opt out of the Tri-County Health Department’s public health order requiring masks in schools and child care settings for kids ages 2-11.

The motion to opt out was made by Chairperson Eva Henry, who said she supported masking in schools but called the health department’s order flawed because it allowed counties to opt out of it. The commissioners said their decision gives each school district the ability to continue to follow their current protocols or to change them.

All five members of the board of commissioners are Democrats who said they favored masking in school, but some said they felt they didn’t have the authority to make health-related decisions and others felt the TCHD should not have allowed the opt-out clause.

Henry and Commissioners Chaz Tedesco and Lynn Baca voted in favor of opting out of the health department order, while Commissioners Emma Pinter and Steve O’Dorisio voted against the measure.

“Commissioners up here, like Commissioner Pinter pointed out, are not medical professionals like the ones at the board of health,” Henry said just before the vote. “So, if this is important enough to the board of health, then they need to do a directive and not an opt out.”

Douglas County commissioners also opted out of the mask requirements in a vote last week, but the Douglas County School District is still requiring them for kids in preschool through 6th grade.

Adams County Commissioner Lynn Baca echoed Henry’s sentiments and said the opt-out clause made the health department’s measure flawed. She also suggested leaving the health department and having Adams County form its own later this fall.

“I do favor the mask mandate. I believe the mask mandate may not go far enough. And I also believe that we are at the beginning, at the bottom, of a mountain of COVID, who is still the enemy,” she said. “Not each other. Not the person sitting next to you. Not eastern versus western Adams County. Not Republican versus Democrat. Not your freedom of choice versus my nieces and nephews. So, I’m going to vote in favor today of the opt out option for Adams County, with the long term that we send the message to Tri-County health that the opt out no longer works for us, and to correct that.”

Dozens of people showed up to protest masks ahead of the meeting, and many of them continued to press against mask requirements during public comment that came after the commissioners voted to opt out of the TCHD order.

Pinter, who voted against opting out, said since the commissioners appoint members to the TCHD board, she believes the commissioners should support the board’s decision.

“When we ask them to make a recommendation to us, they make that recommendation. It is our job to take the recommendation of those members of the board of health — who quite frankly have put their lives on the line, who have feared for their safety for the past year and a half —and we need to make sure that we have the backs of the people we appointed to the board of heath,” she said. “I would implore my colleagues to take our authority, which we have delegated to Tri-County Health, and take the recommendations seriously, and follow this order, which is designed to protect our children.”

The largest districts in the county currently require masks in schools, and Denver7 has reached out to the districts and TCHD again following the commissioners’ vote to see if any protocols will change.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools and Mapleton Public Schools already have mask requirements in place for Pre-K through 6th grade. Adams 14 is in its “yellow zone,” during which masks are required.

Masks are required indoors at Westminster Public Schools for all students, staff and teachers. Brighton 27J Schools are also requiring masks for all students ages 2 to 11 and staff and staff who work and interact with them.

Monica Johnson, the superintendent of Strasburg 31J Schools, said in an email Tuesday the school board would be holding a special meeting Wednesday regarding masks. On Monday, Johnson said 34% of the district’s 560 Pre-K through 5th grade students were absent, which she attributed to the mask mandate.

“I’m pretty confident that they will opt out of the mandate and go back to parent choice with encouragement of mask wearing but not mandate to wear them,” Johnson said.

