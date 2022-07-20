Watch Now
Adams County bomb threat prompts shelter in place order

Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 20, 2022
DENVER – Authorities have issued a shelter in place for residents around Pima Medical Institute in Adams County following a bomb threat Wednesday.

The institute, located at 7475 Dakin Street, was evacuated and students that attend the learning facility can be picked up at a nearby 7-Eleven or Big O Tires, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The call came in around 3:37 p.m. The building is currently being searched by K9s and the bomb squad.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

