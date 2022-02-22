Watch
Adams County authorities searching for missing man with cognitive impairment

Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:29:02-05

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man with a cognitive impairment is missing from Adams County amid single-digit temperatures Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for Joshua Miksch.

Miksch was last seen Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. on foot along the 7000 block of Hollywood Street in Commerce City.

He has a cognitive impairment, according to the sheriff's office.

He is described as a white man standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-654-1850.

