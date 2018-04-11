Adam Densmore trial, high fire danger and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, April 11, 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:41 AM, Apr 11, 2018
5 things to know

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

1. Opening statements in Adam Densmore trial could begin today
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing and dismembering of his ex-girlfriend. Opening statements in the Adam Densmore trial could start as early as today.

2. Fire danger high in Colorado
Fire danger continues to be a high in Colorado. Thursday has been forecasted as one of the worst fire days of the season.

3. Edgewater murder suspects in court
The three suspects accused of shooting and killing a Lakewood man last week in Edgewater will appear in court Wednesday.

4. Zuckerberg back in court
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be back on Capitol Hill today for round two of a hearing with lawmakers who are demanding answers about how the social media site handles users' personal information.

5. Windy and warm
Temperatures will soar into the 70s across the metro area through Thursday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Unfortunately, it will also be one of the windiest days. 

