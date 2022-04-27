Watch
Activist's self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

Jeffry Buechler/AP
In this undated photo provided by Jeffry Buechler shows Wynn Bruce in Longmont, Colo. Bruce set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, April 22, 2022, prompting a national conversation about his motivation and whether he may have been inspired by Buddhist monks who self-immolated in the past to protest government atrocities. (Jeffry Buechler via AP).
Posted at 8:36 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 22:36:53-04

Last Friday, on Earth Day, a 50-year-old photographer and climate-change activist named Wynn Bruce set himself on fire outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

The act by the Colorado man — who was Buddhist — was reminiscent of a Vietnamese monk's self-immolation in 1963 protesting an oppressive regime.

Experts say Buddhism doesn't condone self-sacrifice. But they say its position is more complex when the motivation is lofty or altruistic.

One of Bruce's friends wrote an emotional post on Twitter stating his self-immolation was not suicide but a "deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis."

