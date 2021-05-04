'Active situation' at Riverwalk Apartments in Brighton, residents in the area evacuated

BRIGHTON, Colo. – Residents in Brighton have been evacuated as police work what they’re calling “an active situation” at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police tweeted officers were responding to the Riverwalk Apartments, located at 744 Mockingbird St., just before 10 a.m.

The area is secure, but police are urging residents to avoid the area. Denver7 has a crew on the way as we work to learn more information.

