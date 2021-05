SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have closed both directions of Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels due to an “active police situation,” the Colorado State Patrol tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The westbound lanes were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel around 1:30 p.m. Authorities closed the eastbound lanes at Silverthorne about 30 minutes later.

CSP said the incident is being investigated on the westbound side of the tunnel.

No other details were immediately known.