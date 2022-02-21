Accidental fentanyl overdose likely cause of deaths of 5 adults in Commerce City, DA says

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The five adults found dead inside a Commerce City apartment unit Sunday likely died of an unintentional fentanyl overdose, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday.

"The evidence suggests that the five people who died last night died from a drug overdose and that the drug overdose was fentanyl," Mason said. "It also suggests they probably thought they were taking a different drug and didn't know that it was laced with fentanyl."

Mason said he believes the group was using what they thought was cocaine when in reality it was most likely fentanyl.

The five adults were found dead inside a Commerce City apartment on Sunday afternoon. A sixth adult and a 4-month-old child survived.

Officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to the North Range Crossings Apartments, located at 14400 block of E. 104th Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of unconscious people in one of the apartment units.

Once inside, police found five adults — three women, two men — deceased. They also found a woman and 4-month-old had been inside, but were able to get out of the apartment.

Commerce City Chief of Police Clint Nichols said the infant is fine and the woman is "lucid" and was talking with police after they arrived.

As police investigated at the scene, they found substances that can "be described as illicit narcotics," according to the department. They did not find hazardous gas in the apartment.

"Fentanyl is ravaging our community, and it is extraordinarily dangerous. It's lethal, and it's fast," Mason said. "Drug cartels love fentanyl. It's good for their business model. It's cheaper for them to make. It's easy for them to distribute. They can lace it in all of their other drugs, like cocaine, like heroin.

Police have not described how the victims may have known each other.

A friend of the victims identified them for Denver7, but out of respect for the family, we are not releasing names until confirmed by Commerce City police.

Local health agencies provide resources like fentanyl test strips to reduce overdose risk. The Tri-County Health Department, which serves Adams County, provides syringe access services Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Aurora at 1475 Lima Street.