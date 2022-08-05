'Abysmal failure': Former Loveland police officer sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation in Karen Garner case

LOVELAND, Colo. — Former Loveland police Officer Daria Jalali, who pleaded guilty for failing to intervene in the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia, was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail, three years of probation, and community service.

Larimer County Judge Joshua Lehman called Jalali’s failure to intervene during the arrest of Karen Garner on June 26, 2020, as well as refusing to get her medical attention for injuries that occurred during the arrest, an “abysmal failure.”

“It is so clear that this is a lost woman who doesn’t know what’s happening, who is afraid and frightened. She just sounds out of it and terrified to me, and the fact that two law enforcement officers couldn’t comprehend that is incomprehensible to me,” Lehman said during the sentencing.

He sentenced Jalali to 45 days in jail immediately, with credit for two days served, three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. She'll be allowed to transfer her probation to Jefferson County to serve out the remainder of her sentence. Jalali will also be required to undergo a mental health evaluation and she is not allowed to have contact with the Garner family.

“You made a very horrible and tragic choice," Lehman said. "You need to learn from it and you need to be punished.”

Jalali, 28, was originally charged with two other misdemeanors — failure to report use of force by a peace officer and first-degree official misconduct, but those charges were dismissed as part of her plea agreement.

Jalali and now-former Officer Austin Hopp were charged following an investigation by the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team into their actions while arresting Garner last year, breaking her arm and dislocating her shoulder in the process, and into the subsequent reporting of the use of force per department policy.

Hopp was sentenced in May to five years in prison plus three years of parole following his plea agreement.

Loveland Police Department Interim Police Chief Eric Stewart issued the following statement regarding the sentencing:

“The Loveland Police Department appreciates the diligence and professionalism of the District Attorney’s office in the pursuit of justice and due process in this case. As in the prior sentencing of former officer Austin Hopp, this verdict does not change Ms. Garner’s wrongful and illegal treatment or the pain she and her family have experienced. I do hope this brings the next level of closure for Ms. Garner and her family.”

Stewart did not address the defense's statements that Jalali was routinely

