Abortion rights advocates hold rally in Denver as part of nationwide women’s march

DENVER – Hundreds at the Colorado State Capitol Saturday are marching in support of reproductive freedom for all.

The march in Denver is part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion.

Congresswoman Diana DeGette, D-Colo, is one of several scheduled to speak at the women’s march rally on the west steps of the capitol building.

The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States.

With the coronavirus pandemic still running strong, organizers are talking of attendance in the hundreds of thousands nationally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

