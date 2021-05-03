Abandoned bear cub rescued on Ute Pass

DENVER — A bear cub was rescued after being abandoned during Sunday night’s storm on Ute Pass above Manitou Springs.

A homeowner found the cub and called the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Colorado Springs office. When Officer Cassidy English arrived, she found the cub near death.

English began administering fluid and warming the bear cub with a blanket and heater. After assessing the cub, she took it to CPW’s Frisco Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte.

CPW says to never pick up abandoned wildlife and to call CPW for their experts to assess the animals.