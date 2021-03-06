A year in a word: How Coloradans see the past year living in the coronavirus pandemic

DENVER — It has been 365 days since the first coronavirus case was reported in Colorado. Since then, Coloradans have experienced their own struggles, tragedies and stories of resilience.

But is it possible to distill those experiences into a word? Denver7 went across the city looking for an answer to that question.

"It is hard to find one word," said one respondent. "I think there is no way that anyone could even have imagined it would be a completely global pandemic all in one year."

Many words came to minds across the city. Painful words like stress, anxious, tragic and unpredictable were shared.

But there were uplifting words too. Some visitors sharing the words creative, learning, perseverance, teamwork and growth.

"We've all worked together really hard to show up and do the best thing for our patients and for our staff every single day," said a medical professional at Presbyterian St. Luke’s. "I think that the last year, year and a half or so, has been a lesson in this is a marathon — not a sprint."

We have persevered through one year of the COVID-19 pandemic and there is still some isolation to endure. But when it comes to words for the future, everyone is looking on the bright side.

Words like reclaim, adventurous, unity, progressive and transformation were shared. But one word was shared more than all the others: Hope.