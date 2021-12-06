A person dead following an officer-involved shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo — Police said officers were called to the report of a crash near 104th and Wadsworth where a person fled on foot, Westminster Police tweeted.

That person reportedly fired at an officer who was attempting to make contact. The officer returned fire and the person was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the department said.

Officers stressed the shooting was not involved with nearby Standley High School and students there remained safe. Police said there was no further threat to the public.

