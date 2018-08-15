A group of 'highly intoxicated' homeless men keep breaking into Telluride's water treatment facility

Robert Garrison
8:21 PM, Aug 14, 2018
8:50 PM, Aug 14, 2018
telluride water treatment | homeless men swimming in pond | trespassing | mill creek | campers
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TELLURIDE, Colo. — It supplies the town of Telluride with drinking water, but the sheriff’s office says a group of homeless men, most of whom deputies say are often highly intoxicated, are using it as their personal swimming hole.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Tuesday that the Mill Creek water treatment facility has been targeted by the group of homeless campers seeking to take a dip in the facility’s pond on several occasions.

The sheriff’s office said although the water is treated before it reaches the public, the reoccurrence of the trespassing events into the fenced-off pond is of “great concern.”

The group is believed to be camping in the Mill Creek area and are “well known to law enforcement,” the tweet said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and rangers with the Forest Service are investigating the group for violating the area’s 30-day camping limit.

The sheriff’s tweet said one of the men is legally in possession of firearms, including an AR-15.

The public is being asked to report any suspicious activity near or at the water treatment facility.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top