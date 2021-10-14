A-Basin announces opening for Sunday

DENVER — Arapahoe Basin announced it will open for ski season on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Black Mountain Express will be running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve the High Noon run.

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer, said in an announcement it’s possible they’ll also have a few features in the Banana Terrain Park.

Tickets will be sold on-site this weekend.

Uphill access, which requires a pass , will not open immediately, and the resort will make an announcement when it is safe to open.

The Dillon resort will be the second to open with Wolf Creek Ski Area running lifts starting on Oct. 16.

Here’s when the rest of the resorts anticipate opening. Note: Some resorts and hills may open sooner than expected or later than announced depending on snow conditions.

Nov. 12: Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain

Eldora Mountain Nov. 20 : Purgatory Resort and Steamboat Ski Resort

Keystone does not have an official date set, but anticipates opening in October. Loveland Ski Area is anticipating a mid-October to early-November opening.

Lee’s Ski Hill typically opens around Dec. 20, and Chapman Hill Ski Area usually opens in December.

Monarch Mountain, Echo Mountain, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Lake City Ski Hill, Cranor Ski Hill and Hesperus Ski Area have not announced opening dates.

