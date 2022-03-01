9 vehicles, thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from dealership

DENVER — Nine vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from a dealership overnight Monday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Automotive Imports, located on South Platte River Drive in Denver.

The stolen vehicles include:



Siver 2020 Toyota 4Runner

White 2011 Audi S4

Gray 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Black 2018 BMW M4

Black 2019 Audi A5

White 2018 BMW 4 Series

Gray 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Silver 2003 Mercedes E-Class

Gray 2011 Cadillac SRX

The dealership has filed a report with the Denver Police Department, according to a representative. Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.