9 vehicles, thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from dealership

Posted at 7:19 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 21:19:47-05

DENVER — Nine vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from a dealership overnight Monday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Automotive Imports, located on South Platte River Drive in Denver.

The stolen vehicles include:

  • Siver 2020 Toyota 4Runner
  • White 2011 Audi S4
  • Gray 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
  • Black 2018 BMW M4
  • Black 2019 Audi A5
  • White 2018 BMW 4 Series
  • Gray 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  • Silver 2003 Mercedes E-Class
  • Gray 2011 Cadillac SRX

The dealership has filed a report with the Denver Police Department, according to a representative. Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

