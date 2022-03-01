9 vehicles, thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from dealership

DENVER — Nine vehicles and thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from a dealership overnight Monday.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Automotive Imports, located on South Platte River Drive in Denver.
The stolen vehicles include:
- Siver 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- White 2011 Audi S4
- Gray 2021 Volkswagen Arteon
- Black 2018 BMW M4
- Black 2019 Audi A5
- White 2018 BMW 4 Series
- Gray 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- Silver 2003 Mercedes E-Class
- Gray 2011 Cadillac SRX
The dealership has filed a report with the Denver Police Department, according to a representative. Anyone with information is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.