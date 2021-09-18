Watch
78-year-old bicyclist killed in crash with car in Longmont

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 17:08:38-04

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 78-year-old bicyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Longmont Saturday morning.

The fatal victim was riding a recumbent bicycle, a type of bike where the rider is reclined, eastbound on Clover Basin Drive when the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Longmont police.

The vehicle was going the same direction on Clover Basin, police said. They have not said how the crash occurred.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

