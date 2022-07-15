Watch Now
75-year-old Arvada woman dies after falling out of kayak in Lake Granby

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 14, 2022
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A 75-year-old Arvada woman died after she fell out of a kayak in Lake Granby Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., the Grand County Sheriff's Office received a call about a woman needing help after falling out of a kayak in Cutthroat Bay on Lake Granby.

Deputies, along with the Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the scene.

A Beacon Landing employee found the woman floating unresponsive in the water, according to the sheriff's office. Fire crews used their rescue boat to transport her to a nearby ambulance. Medical personnel performed CPR, and the woman was taken to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby.

Around 1 p.m., the woman was pronounced dead. She has been identified as a 75-year-old woman from Arvada, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation is ongoing.

