70% of Americans can file their taxes for free using Free File IRS partner offers

This weekend's snowstorm means many people will be stuck at home. Looking for something to do? How about your taxes?

The IRS has several options for people to file for free — and about 70% of Americans qualify for it. To ensure the website is verified, visit the IRS Free File online options website and explore which option will work best for you.

If your adjusted gross income was $72,000 or less, then you are eligible. This applies to your federal tax return. State tax return preparation fees may apply.

Remember, to file taxes you will need income statements (your W2 or 1099s), any adjustment to income, your current filing status and dependent information.

Free File is a public-private partnership between the IRS and industry leaders who provide their products for free.

Click here for other electronic filing options.