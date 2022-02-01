7 injured, 30 displaced in Denver apartment fire

DENVER — Seven people were injured and 30 people have been displaced and after a fire at a Denver apartment building.

The fire started in one of the bottom floor units at 750 S. Federal Blvd. before 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Denver Fire Department. It then transferred up through the building.

Three people had to be rescued using ladders.

Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said five people sought treatment for smoke inhalation. Two people who were on the floors above the fire trapped in smoke had to be transported. The department did not have information on the severity of their injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the people who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.