7 best things to do in Denver and beyond this weekend, June 4-6, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this Memorial Day weekend.

1. Hike for a good cause

This Saturday join the annual Hike to End Hunger to help raise awareness of hunger in Colorado. Nearly 1 in 3 Coloradans (29%) struggle with hunger and do not always have enough money to buy food. Joining the Hike to End Hunger helps raise awareness about hunger in our state and the funds help to end hunger. Registration is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per hiker. Learn more and register today.

2. Listen to jazz in the park

Head to Five Points for First Friday Jazz Hop – Jazz in the Plaza! On Friday, June 4 you can enjoy jazz in the park featuring live jazz music. The performance begins at 5 p.m. in Cousins Plaza and is free and open to the public. Please wear masks and socially distance for this event.

3. Go out and fish – for free

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting you to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 5 and 6. This weekend, residents and non-residents can get outside and take advantage of the amazing fishing opportunities in Colorado. To learn more about this event and to find resources for fishing head here.

4. Celebrate American Indian culture

Celebrate American Indian art, culture and dance at the 20th Annual Indian Market and Ceremonial Dance. This Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy food from Tocabe and the Fort Restaurant food truck, Tatanka, as you explore authentic art from award-winning American Indian artists, live performances and music, and hands on activities. Admission to the event is $10, but children 12 and under are free.

5. Become one with the Force through art

This weekend is your last chance to check out the “May the Art Be With You” art show. Head over to Spectera Art Space to enjoy a 100% Star Wars-themed showcase featuring paintings from several artists as well as 3D printed sculptures, jewelry and more. You can learn more and RSVP for a timeslot here.

6. History nerds, this one’s for you

History Colorado presents “Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City.” Learn about the stories and visions of the growth, development and architecture of Denver from 1860 to today. This exhibition is free to all members and non-member tickets are $14.

7. Pick fresh produce at a farmer’s market

Now in its 19th year, the Golden Farmers Market is open for business starting Saturday, June 5. Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 2, you can explore fresh food and produce from local farmers and food producers. The Market is located in the West Parking Lot of the Golden Library located at 1019 10th Street, Golden, CO 80401.