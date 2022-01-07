7 best things to do in Denver and beyond: Jan. 7-9, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

Remember: Many of these events will require masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 116th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is returning to the Mile High City. It'll all take place until Jan. 23 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street

2. Have breakfast and then go for a run in Lafayette during the city’s Oatmeal Festival and 5K Run

The 26th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival is a popular family event focusing on a healthy lifestyle. The event includes a unique festival including an Oatmeal Breakfast and 5K Walk/Run. The breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 a.m. It's happening at a new location this year - The Gatehouse, at 1055 S. 112th St., (on South Hwy. 287). Purchase breakfast tickets here.

3. Get on the dance floor, eat some food and have some fun - all for a good cause

Join the Denver House Collective at Tom's Watch Bar on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. - midnight as they host an all-day charity event to help the victims of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. There will be food trucks, DJ’s, live bands, various performers, silent auctions, drinks and more! All the proceeds of the event will go to the Colorado Gives Boulder County Wildfire Fund directly supporting the victims of the Marshall Fire.

4. Watch the Broncos... not lose? Against the KC Chiefs this weekend at Empower Field at Mile High

Listen, the Denver Broncos will not head to the Super Bowl again this year, however: Why would you miss one of the most exciting games in the AFC West? Kickoff starts at 2:30 p.m.

5. The Denver Zoo is free for all this Saturday

It's outside. It's free. And you can watch the animals. What more could you possibly want out of an outing at the Denver Zoo? My favorite part is always the tigers. Head to 2300 Steele St. for the fun.

6. This is your last weekend to enjoy December Delights

Four Mile Historic Park is once again celebrating the season with immersive activities and interactive fun as the 12-acre site transforms into a winter wonderland. General admission tickets are $16 ($14 for members) and $15 for seniors. There are discounts for kids. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

7. This is also your last weekend to enjoy Winter Wonderlights

This will be your last weekend to enjoy Winter Wonderlights in Loveland! Wander through the park’s light displays and enjoy 30-minute music and light shows every night. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.