7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 23-25

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Get a Taste of Fort Collins

The Taste of Fort Collins is returning this weekend! Head to Old Town Fort Collins for a two day family-friendly celebration of food, drink and music. While tickets on Sunday are sold out, you can still get tickets for Saturday. Day-of tickets will be sold on Saturday at the festival gates, costing $10 from 12pm-2:59pm and $20 after 3pm, while supplies last. We suggest getting to the gates early to increase your chances!

2. Check out the Parade of Playhouses

Win a professionally-made, one-of-a-kind playhouse while benefitting students in our community at Parade of Playhouses Raffle ! From now until Aug. 7, you can visit Parade of Playhouses in-person at the Stanley Marketplace. Proceeds from the raffle tickets benefit Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain Programs. The drawing will be held on Saturday, August 7 at 6 p.m/ at the Stanley Marketplace, but winners do not need to be present to win.

3. Head to the Arapahoe County Fair

Experience the Arapahoe County Fair this Thursday, July 22 to Sunday, July 25. The first Arapahoe County Fair was held in 1906 and is one of Arapahoe County’s longest-standing community traditions. It is a weekend of family-fun and showcases 4-H programming, traditional agricultural activities, entertainment, carnival rides, daily motor sports, canine entertainment, a petting farm, food, beer, wine and more!

4. Enjoy a night out at the movies in Westminster

Alamo Drafthouse Westminster and the City of Westminster present: Reels on Wheels Drive-In Movies at Downtown Westminster every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights throughout July. Enjoy a wide range of classic films and live entertainment before the movie! Shows are $30 per car and each ticket includes a $10 voucher to Alamo Drafthouse Westminster. Get your tickets today!

5. Immerse yourself in Van Gogh's art

The Hangar at the Stanley Marketplace is home to Van Gogh Alive the experience . Running through September 26, the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world will give audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves into Van Gogh’s artistry. Tickets are on sale now!

6. Listen to some tunes in Uptown

Get outside and enjoy FREE music in Upper Downtown Denver with Upper DownTUNES . Every Monday – Friday from 11am – 1pm and Thursday – Saturday from 4pm – 7pm you can sit back, relax and listen to FREE music all summer long!

7. Touch art at the Clyfford Still Museum