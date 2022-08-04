7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7, 2022

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate a different culture at the Denver International Festival

The Denver International Festival is back for the fifth annual free summer celebration of the best traditional food, music, art, beer and wine from Colorado and abroad. It’s all taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More info. here.

2. In the mood for tacos and lucha libre? You’ll want to head to Boulder

If you’re hankering for tacos, there’ll be no better place to be than the Boulder Taco Festival this weekend. Treat yourself to this Mexican delicacy from 16 different vendors, lucha libre wrestling, cold craft beer and margaritas, four live bands, piñatas and inflatables for the kiddos and much more. It's all happening Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. More info. here.

3. Lace up those running shoes for a good cause in Evergreen

Two races this weekend will not only take runners along a scenic course in Evergreen, but will also support the Alpine Rescue Team, which provides 24/7 search and rescue services free of charge. The races (a 5K and a 10K) are happening Sunday at 8 and 8:45 a.m. If you’d like to participate or cheer someone on for a good cause, click here.

4. Get artsy in Crested Butte

The Crested Butte Arts Festival is bringing Easy Jim, Music from the Grateful Dead and more than 100 world class fine artists, delicious food trucks, music and dance, as well as family activities to the Crested Butte Arts Festival. It’s happening from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. and going through 5 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

5. Check out the Littleton Twilight Criterium

Down for epic racing combined with a beer in your hand (at the end of it all)? How about live music and kid activities? You can find it at the Littleton Twilight Criterium by Audi Denver in downtown Littleton! The Littleton Twilight Criterium is a full day of racing and includes professional men’s and women’s races. For more info., click here.

6. Ever tried Hops in the Hangar?

If you’re looking for something fun to do that’s closer to home, you can enjoy iconic aircraft, cool cars and icy brews at Denver’s most unique beer festival. There will be 19 local Denver breweries, live music with Shadow Ridge Rockers, vintage cars from the Old School Street Rollers Car Club, food trucks, a photo boot, games and much more. It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. For more info., click here.

7. Young Americans Bank 35th Birthday Bash

The Young Americans Bank 35th Birthday Bash is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cherry Creek or Belmar. There will be goodie bags, games, prizes, cake, popcorn, and other free snacks. More info. here.