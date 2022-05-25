6 indoor pools in Denver to remain closed through summer due to lifeguard shortage

DENVER — Six indoor pools in Denver Recreation Centers will stay closed through the summer due to a staffing and lifeguard shortage.

The indoor pools will close to prioritize outdoor pool operations because Denver Parks and Recreation has less than half the number of required lifeguards to operate all of its 30 pools at full capacity, the city said. The locations were chosen based on equity, usage, proximity to other pools, and scheduled closures.

The following six pools will close for the summer starting June 5:



Ashland Recreation Center (open, nearby pools: Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park)

(open, nearby pools: Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park) Central Park Recreation Center (open, nearby pools: Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers)

(open, nearby pools: Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers) Scheitler Recreation Center (open, nearby pools: Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center)

(open, nearby pools: Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center) Twentieth Street Recreation Center (open, nearby pools: Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park)

(open, nearby pools: Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park) Washington Park Recreation Center (open, nearby pools: Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park)

(open, nearby pools: Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park) Montclair Recreation Center (previously scheduled to close for maintenance) (open, nearby pools: Cook Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center)

The 24 other pools at Denver Recreation Centers will remain open for the season, though the schedules may change based on staffing changes.



Denver Parks and Recreation will hold two extra lifeguard certification courses, which will push the outdoor pool season opening date to June 13. To apply to become a lifeguard, click here. Pay starts at $15.87 per hour. Applicants must be at least 15 years old. Denver Parks and Recreation pays the full cost of certification or renewals.

Click here for more information on Denver's swimming pools and schedules.