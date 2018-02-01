$5k reward offered after Pueblo family's horse found dismembered

PUEBLO, Colo. — People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced Wednesday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest an animal death case in Colorado.

A Pueblo-area family found their beloved horse, Nickel, butchered the morning of Jan. 12.

The 22-year-old animal was essentially cut into pieces, with all the meat carefully stripped from its bones.

The horse's heart and liver also were removed.

The lock to the front gate of the family's Pueblo-area ranch was cut. A lock on a semi-trailer on the property also was cut, and a portion of fence was taken down.

Neither the family nor neighbors heard anything out of the ordinary prior to discovery of the carcass.

The family believes the animal was killed for the purpose of human consumption.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gayle Perez says an active investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.