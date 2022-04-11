Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

50-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash involving vehicle

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 18:30:21-04

DENVER — The motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a vehicle has been identified, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Monday.

The crash happened Friday evening in the area of 22nd and California, according to the Denver Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the motorcyclist as 50-year-old Gustavo Cordero. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Denver police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360360Opinion.png

Submit 'Your Opinion' to Denver7 360 | React to the news