50-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash involving vehicle

DENVER — The motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a vehicle has been identified, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner announced Monday.

The crash happened Friday evening in the area of 22nd and California, according to the Denver Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the motorcyclist as 50-year-old Gustavo Cordero. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Denver police are still investigating the crash.