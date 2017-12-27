Avalanche danger and more: 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.



1. Avalanche danger remains high

All the new snow that fell in the mountains over the weekend means the risk of avalanches is high in some areas. Avalanche warnings for the Front Range and Summit County have expired but it's still dangerous in the high country.

2. Warmer weather ahead

Warmer air will return today and our temperatures will rise back to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies, mild and dry conditions remain through Thursday and Friday.

3. Dillon ice castle opening delayed

The Dillon Ice Castle is set to open Thursday, Dec. 28 after weeks of work by crews shaping ice into structures and walls that form one of six ice castles across North America. The opening had been set for today but was delayed due to weather.

4. Pennsylvania town breaks snowfall record

The town of Erie, Pennysylvania received 58.5 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday, which is the highest two-day snowfall in the entire state.

5. Contentious Virginia House of Delegates race gets even tighter

Lawyers representing Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds filed a motion asking a trio of circuit court judges to reconsider their decision to allow a controversial ballot to be counted as a vote cast for her Republican opponent David Yancey. That decision turned the race, which a recount panel had declared a one-vote victory for Simonds, into a tie.