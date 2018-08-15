Good morning. Here are 5 Things to Know for Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

1. Investigation into natural gas explosion continues

An investigation into what sparked a natural gas explosion that toppled a Denver home and injured nine people will continue Wednesday. We were live at the scene Wednesday morning.

2. Owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop Jack Phillips sues state

In the brand new lawsuit, Phillips's attorneys claim that the state has doubled down on its anti-religion hostility. Here's what spurred the lawsuit.

3. Stormy again Wednesday

Wednesday will be hazy and mild in the morning, warm and dry at midday and stormy again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains.

4. Cabin Lake Fire roars back to life

Authorities posted what they said was the last update on the fire earlier this month, as crews had it under control. Poor conditions changed that and the fire has doubled in size since Sunday, prompting new evacuations.

5. Timeline of Jordan Vong case

A lot has happened between when the 7-year-old boy went missing and when his aunt was charged with first-degree murder. Here's a full timeline of this case, plus what's to come.