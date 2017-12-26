DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

1. Crashes close I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel

If your travel plans take you through the mountains today, be aware that two separate crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnel have closed the eastbound lanes of I-70. A detour is in place.

2. Thomas Fire still burning in S. California

Firefighters are making some progress toward getting the Thomas Fire under control. It's now 86 percent contained and officials expect to have it all the way out by early January. The fire is the largest fire in modern California history.

3. New chairlift at Vail Mountain

If you have the day off and want to do some skiing or snowboarding, Vail Mountain is launching a new chairlift today. The resort says the six-passenger Northwoods Express will reduce wait times and increase lift capacity by 25 percent.

4. After-Christmas shopping blitz

Black Friday may get all the attention, but stores will start rolling out their after-Christmas deals today. Here are some items you can expect to find good prices on.

5. A warm-up ahead

Tuesday will feel similar to Monday, weather-wise: Lows in the teens with highs hovering near freezing. A warm-up is on the way for the rest of the week, however, with highs climbing back up into the 50s by Wednesday.