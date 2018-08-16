5 Things to Know for Thursday, Aug. 16

The Weld County deputy who was shot by a suspect Wednesday night in Greeley is in stable condition.
4. Masterpiece Cakeshop is suing state officials
The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop and his attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday morning against Colorado officials, claiming the state has doubled down on its anti-religious hostility. Here's what sparked the lawsuit.
5. New body cam video shows explicit exchange between mayor's son and police
The full body camera video from the March traffic stop in which the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used a slur against an Aurora police officer was released to Contact7 Investigates. Watch it here.