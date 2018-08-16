Good morning. Here are 5 Things to Know for Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

1. Husband confessed to killing wife and daughters

A Frederick husband and father is behind bars this morning after he confessed to police that he had killed his missing wife and two daughters. Denver7 talked to him one day before his arrest and you can watch the raw interview here.

2. Aretha Franklin dies

The legendary R&B singer died Thursday, the AP reported. She reportedly became gravely ill on Sunday. RIP Queen of Soul.

3. Deputy and suspect shot in Greeley

The Weld County deputy who was shot by a suspect Wednesday night in Greeley is in stable condition.

4. Masterpiece Cakeshop is suing state officials

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop and his attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday morning against Colorado officials, claiming the state has doubled down on its anti-religious hostility. Here's what sparked the lawsuit.

5. New body cam video shows explicit exchange between mayor's son and police

The full body camera video from the March traffic stop in which the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used a slur against an Aurora police officer was released to Contact7 Investigates. Watch it here.