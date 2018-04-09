Syria attack, Cosby in court and more: 5 Things to Know for Monday, April 9, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Monday, April 9, 2018.

1. U.S. denies Syria missile attack

The Pentagon has denied Syrian claims the US attacked a Homs air base Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted "Animal Assad" would have a "big price to pay" for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma.

2. Cosby heads back to court

Bill Cosby's retrial begins in Pennsylvania today. The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

3. Mountain rescue worker killed in avalanche

A member of Mountain Rescue Aspen was killed in a backcountry avalanche over the weekend. Rescue crews responded to an area outside the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary on Sunday after hearing two skiers were caught in an avalanche. The other skier was able to make it out OK.

4. Norwegian launches Denver-Paris flights

Beginning today, travelers will be able to fly nonstop between Denver and Paris, France on Norwegian, a low-cost carrier based in Europe. The flights will run twice a week — Mondays and Fridays — on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Fares start at $229 one way.

5. Wet start this morning

We'll start the week with cool temperatures and some rain in metro Denver, with higher elevations getting some light snow. Clouds will stay with us for much of the day. Highs will be in the 50s Monday afternoon.