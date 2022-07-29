5 people injured in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Hayesmount Road is closed in both directions for a serious crash with multiple injuries in Adams County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 7 a.m. at the East 156th Avenue intersection, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.

Five people have been taken to the hospital from the scene, including a toddler and an infant, Cutler said. It’s not clear if there are any additional injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

There’s no ETA on when Hayesmount Road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.