5 injured, business damaged in suspected DUI crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were injured, and an Aurora business was seriously damaged following a two-vehicle collision that sent both vehicles crashing into an Aurora pawn shop early Saturday morning, according to police.

One person was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular assault, Matthew Longshore, Aurora police public information officer, told Denver7.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.

Longshore said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was driving at a high rate of speed when they T-boned a passing vehicle with five occupants inside.

The collision sent both vehicles careening toward the Jumping Jack Cash pawnshop, where they crashed into the southeast wall of the business, according to Longshore.

No one was inside the business at the time of the crash.

Longshore said the crash caused serious bodily injury to at least one of the five victims. However, the conditions of the four other victims were not released.

The extent of damage to the building and the business is not known at this time.

