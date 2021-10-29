5 days after fire destroys main attraction, Fright Acres reopens for Halloween weekend

PARKER, Colo. — This week’s hayride around Fright Acres is tough to look at for some its customers.

"We saw the burnt down haunted house. It looks really bad," 8-year-old Maggie Duffy said.

Early Monday morning, a fire started at the newest attraction at Fright Acres.

"This is our baby project for the entire summer. It got all of our attention this year," said Steve Petalas, Fright Acres owner.

South Metro Fire Rescue contained it before it spread. They are still investigating what or who caused the fire.

"I’m grateful it was this building because I feel like if it was anything else, it could’ve been the whole farm," Petalas said.

The destruction has been cordoned off, leaving three attractions. It's enough for Petalas to make the decision to open for Halloween weekend.

"Three more nights — let’s make the best out of a bad situation. Let’s have fun. It’s Halloween," Petalas said.

Part of the reason Petalas decided to keep it open was for a community, which has shown tremendous support in a time of crisis.

"It’s pretty overwhelming. I never expected the community to come out and support of me like this. I’m just a guy who loves to do Halloween," said Petalas.

Fright Acres did drop the price of general admission tickets by $10.

"I’m all about the show. I want people always feeling like they’re getting their moneys worth. Due to the circumstances I don’t feel right charging people full price for part of the show that isn’t there," explains Petalas.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help Fright Acres rebuild for next year.

Fire officials have called the fire suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation. The South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office said two people were seen on surveillance footage walking inside a structure, which caught fire a short time later. Investigators are working to identify the individuals, who are considered persons of interest in the case.

To report a tip on this case, including an anonymous one, call Deputy Fire Marshal Tyler Everitt at 720-989-2233 or email him at tyler.everitt@southmetro.org.