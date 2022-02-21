5 adults found dead inside Commerce City apartment unit

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating after five adults were found dead inside an apartment unit Sunday afternoon. A sixth adult and a 4-month-old child survived.

Officers and medical personnel from the South Adams County Fire Department responded to the apartment complex in the 14400 block of E. 104th Avenue around 3:45 p.m. on a report of several unconscious people, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

The department said officers found the five adults, three women and two men, deceased inside the unit at North Range Crossings Apartments by the time they arrived. The sixth adult and the infant were inside the residence but managed to make it out, according to police.

It's unclear how the incident occurred. However, police said substances that can "be described as illicit narcotics" were located in the apartment. They said no hazardous gas was detected inside the unit.

"The child that survived is approximately 4-months-old. And if this was a drug overdose, and if it was the child’s parents who died, this is incredibly tragic," said Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols.

Commerce City Police Department detectives are on the scene along with crime scene investigators and victim advocates, the release said.

The department said more information will be released as details become available. The identities of the deceased will be released at a later time.

