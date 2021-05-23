43 CU students disciplined, 4 suspended after March 6 riot in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — More than two months after the March 6 riot in Boulder, University of Colorado officials provided an update on the status of the investigation.

In an online post published on the school’s website Wednesday, officials said at least 96 current CU Boulder students took part in the party-turned-riot in the University Hill neighborhood.

Of those students, 55 were referred to the student conduct process. Some of these cases are still under review. Fifty-five cases have been resolved, and 43 students have been found responsible for violating university policy and sanctioned with probation, the CU Boulder post read. Four students were suspended.

The school said the not all referrals were CU Boulder students. These included some of the most extreme attacks on law enforcement. Several referrals were also received without information or supporting evidence.

The March 6 street party involved 500-800 people, most not wearing masks.

Three officers were injured after they were struck with rocks and bricks after they responded to the large gathering, according to police, and at least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say an armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck sustained heavy damage, as well as other vehicles belonging to residents.

On March 19, Boulder police said at least seven people were arrested and were facing charges for riot-related crimes. Police said more arrests were pending, but it’s not clear how many faced charges.

CU Boulder said it is continuing to investigate the incident and will hold students accountable once it is complete.