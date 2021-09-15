FOUND: 4-year-old missing out of Colorado Springs

UPDATE.| 9:15 p.m. — Franklin Romero Niz has been found.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 4-year-old boy was reported missing in Colorado Springs, and police are looking for tips to find him.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said 4-year-old Franklin Romero Niz was last seen in the 4100 block of Morning Sun Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The boy was wearing a red and black shirt, black shorts and Baby Shark shoes.

The child walked away from an apartment complex, according to police.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information is asked to call (719) 444-7000.

This story is developing and will be updated.