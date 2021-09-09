4 teens killed in crash in Prowers County Wednesday evening

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Four teenagers were killed in a car crash on Wednesday evening near Wiley.

Around 9:34 p.m., Colorado State Patrol was notified about a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 287 at Prowers County Road 196.

At the scene, CSP said it determined that a Ford Explorer, driven by a 16-year-old male with four other teens as passengers, had been traveling southbound on the highway and made a left turn in front of a semi headed northbound.

Four of teenagers were killed in the collision. Three were pronounced deceased at the scene, including the 16-year-old driver, a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old male. A 16-year-old male died at a hospital.

The fifth teenager, a 15-year-old male, was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. His condition is not known.

The 25-year-old driver of the semi was taken to a hospital and released. A 50-year-old passenger in the semi, who was in the sleeper berth, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and as of Thursday morning, had not been released, CSP said.

The highway reopened at 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

The Wiley School District in southeastern Colorado said it has canceled classes and activities for the day following the deaths. Students and family members can meet with teachers or counselors anytime Thursday at the school, the district said in a Facebook post.

CSP said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.