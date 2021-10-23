4 shot, 1 dead in 3 separate Denver-area shootings Friday, Saturday

DENVER — Three separate shootings in the Denver metro area Friday night and early Saturday morning has left one person dead and three others wounded.

Police in Denver area investigating a shooting Friday night, and Aurora police said two people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in their jurisdiction Friday night as well. In Westminster, a shootout between a large group of people left one man wounded early Saturday morning.

The first shooting occurred in Aurora around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of E. 12th Avenue and N. Ironton Street. Two 16-year-old males were shot, one was killed and the other is expected to survive, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting into a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was found inside the car in the driver’s seat. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A short time later, officers were notified that another 16-year-old boy, who police said was in the same vehicle as the fatal victim, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected survive, police said.

Aurora police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and have not released suspect information at this time.

About three hours later, Denver police tweeted they were investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Niagara Street. A man was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No arrests were made.

The third shooting occurred in Westminster in the 7100 block of Stuart Street around 3 a.m. Saturday. One man was shot and wounded.

Westminster police said the shooting started out as a fight between at least 15 people in the courtyard area of a complex. The altercation quickly turned into a shooting, when several in the group exchanged gunfire with each other, striking at least one person, according to police.

The shooting victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Police said while officers were arriving, they observed several vehicles leaving the area.

Detective are asking anyone with information about this incident to please call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360.