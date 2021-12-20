Watch
4 seriously injured after driver in stolen F150 crashes in Westminster

Westminster Police Department
Dec 19 2021 crash_Westminster Police Department
Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:34:04-05

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three passengers and a driver were seriously injured after the driver crashed a stolen car Sunday morning in Westminster, police said.

Around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a stolen Ford F150 was speeding westbound on 72nd Avenue west of Federal Boulevard when the driver struck another vehicle and ran into a tree, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The truck caught fire after the crash. Bystanders were able to get the driver and three passengers out of the vehicle, police said.

All four individuals were seriously injured. They also have warrants, police said. They have not been identified.

The two people in the car that the suspect hit were not injured.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Denver on Saturday evening, police said.

72nd Avenue between Federal and Hooker was closed during the investigation.

