4 hikers injured in avalanche on Torreys Peak

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At least four hikers were injured in an avalanche on Torreys Peak in Clear Creek County Sunday morning.

The report came in to the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office Communications Center around 9:05 a.m.

A caller reported an avalanche swept hikers into a rock field, possibly injuring four people, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center report

Clear Creek County Sheriffs, EMS, Alpine Rescue Team, Summit Search and Rescue and two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

After reaching the injured hikers, their injuries were determined to be minor, the sheriff’s office said. The hikers were evacuated off the mountain.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, avalanches are less likely in the summer, but there have been fatal accidents every month of the year.