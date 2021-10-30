4 dead in two-vehicle crash near Wyoming border in Weld County

DENVER — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 85 in Weld County early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. about three miles south of the Wyoming border.

Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said a 2015 Jeep Cherokee and a 2006 Honda sedan were involved in the crash.

Both drivers and one passenger in each vehicle were killed, Lewis said. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The CSP is still investigating the crash and have not released details as to what may have caused it at this time. More information is expected later Saturday.

