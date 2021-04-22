4-day-old colt stolen from farm north of Fort Lupton

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 4-day-old colt was stolen from a farm outside of Fort Lupton sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Submitted to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public's help locating the young horse. The sheriff's office said it was stolen from a property along the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 1/2 sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The farm is just north of Fort Lupton.

The sheriff's office said the colt is valued at $12,000.

Submitted to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Chris Cantin at 970-400-4182, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or, to remain anonymous, the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimeshurt.com.