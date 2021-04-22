Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-day-old colt stolen from farm north of Fort Lupton

items.[0].image.alt
Submitted to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office
Stolen colt from property north of Fort Lupton
Posted at 7:24 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 09:24:12-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 4-day-old colt was stolen from a farm outside of Fort Lupton sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Stolen colt from property north of Fort Lupton 2

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public's help locating the young horse. The sheriff's office said it was stolen from a property along the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 1/2 sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The farm is just north of Fort Lupton.

The sheriff's office said the colt is valued at $12,000.

Stolen colt from property north of Fort Lupton 3

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Chris Cantin at 970-400-4182, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or, to remain anonymous, the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimeshurt.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting