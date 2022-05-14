Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Air Force Academy Graduation
Brennan Linsley/AP
Air Force Academy graduates throw their caps into the air as F-16 jets from the Thunderbirds make a flyover, at the completion of the graduation ceremony for the class of 2014, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, Wednesday, May 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
Air Force Academy Graduation
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 14:39:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials.

The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S.

Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies.

He said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-AMNEWS-GIPHY.gif

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here