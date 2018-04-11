3rd suspect arrested in deadly Edgewater shooting

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A third suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Lakewood man has been arrested.

Edgewater Police arrested 20-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard in Centennial on Tuesday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Office assisted in Tuesday's arrest.

Howard is among two other suspects accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek during an alleged robbery attempt in Edgewater on April 5.

Two other suspects — Caleb Joseph Vigil and Alicia Elena Valdez, both 19, — were arrested over the weekend.

Jenicek was picking up take-out at an Edgewater restaurant on Sheridan Blvd. when he was shot in the chest by a 9mm handgun and then run over by the fleeing suspects' Mitsubishi Eclipse, police said.

Police say robbery may have been the motive. The victim's wallet and cell phone were found near the body.

A friend of the suspects told police he overheard the three discuss the shooting and "how they just killed someone, while trying to rob him," an arrest affidavit read.

The witness continues, "the guy was smart and pulled his wallet out of his pocket and dropped it on the ground." The witness told investigators Vigil shot Jenicek when he saw the victim attempting to go for the gun, the affidavit states.

A woman sitting in a car in the restaurant's parking lot witnessed the shooting and rushed to the aid of the victim, performing CPR on Jenicek until police arrived.

Despite her efforts, Jenicek was pronounced dead at the scene. But she was able to tell police want happened, stating the sound of gunfire alerted her to the disturbing scene and the suspects' Mitsubishi Eclipse taking off.

A short time later, Edgewater investigators were informed that Denver Police were looking for the same vehicle involved in a March 21 shooting in Denver, the affidavit states.

The Eclipse, registered to Vigil, was seen leaving the scene of the Denver shooting around 8:30 p.m. The affidavit does not provide details about the shooting.