31 public transit agencies, including RTD, waiving fares for August in effort to reduce ground level ozone

DENVER — Thirty-one public transit agencies, including the Regional Transportation District (RTD), are waiving fares for the entire month of August as part of a statewide initiative to reduce ground level ozone.

The pilot program is possible through funding from Colorado Senate Bill 22-180, and will be managed by the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office (CEO).

Participating agencies include RTD, Durango Transit, Mountain Express Transit and more. To view the full list, click here.

”Transit plays such an important role in our state from connecting people to employment, education and services to helping reduce air pollution by providing people with cleaner travel options,” Ann Rajewski, executive director of CASTA, said in a press release. “During August, Colorado transit agencies are excited to roll out the largest zero fare program in the country, saving our current riders money and encouraging new riders to discover how transit connects them to their community.”

There are also incentives for those looking to escape to the mountains. The Colorado Department of Transportation is offering half-priced fares on Bustang, Outrider and Pegasus throughout the month of August.

“Implementing a half-price fare is a great opportunity for people to evaluate all our transit services while we’re in our peak traffic season, especially in the high country,” CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake said in a press release. “In addition, our system provides another option for commuting or for recreation, especially while the price of gas remains prohibitively high. It also can help make your trip safer and more enjoyable.”