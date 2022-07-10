3-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Dacono

DENVER — A 3-year-old girl died after she was struck by a car in Dacono Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive in the Weld County town of Dacono.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a person providing CPR on the child. Police took over life-saving measures and paramedics transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle involved in this incident remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Charges may be filed at the conclusion of the investigation, according to the Dacono Police Department.