3 suspects accused of killing man, stealing truck in Commerce City

DENVER — Commerce City police are looking for what they believe are three suspects who shot and killed a man early Monday morning then stole his pickup truck.

Police were called to a home in the 5400 block of Leyden Street, just north of Interstate 270 in Commerce City, around 2:10 a.m. Monday after someone reported a shooting.

At the scene, officers discovered a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Commerce City police said there was another man in front of the home when the three men arrived, confronted the two men at the home, and shot one of them.

They then stole his lifted 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which is maroon with an extra cab, with Colorado license plate APHT32. Police said the suspects drove off in the truck and in a dark-colored sedan they drove to the scene in.

Commerce City police are asking anyone with information on the shooting or robbery to call the department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.