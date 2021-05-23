3 shot in separate incidents in Denver, Aurora overnight

DENVER — Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people wounded early Sunday morning in Denver and Aurora.

The first shooting was reported in Aurora around 1 a.m. Police were called to the 14000 block of East Vassar Drive on a report of shots fired during a large house party.

Upon arrival, police located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Around 3 a.m., police in Denver tweeted they were on scene of a shooting in the 1900 block of Blake Street. A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

About five minutes later, Denver police reported via Twitter that another shooting occurred in the 5100 block of East Donald Avenue. A man was shot and wounded and transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

No arrests were made in the three separate shootings and police have not released any information related to suspects.

